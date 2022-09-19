GTA 6 forums clean house of massive leak to avoid being "obliterated by Rockstar"

All links, images, and videos pertaining to this weekend's historic GTA 6 leak have been removed from two popular online forums after a request from Rockstar parent company and GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive.

As first spotted by Tom Henderson, an update on the GTA Forums says a takedown request was received from Take-Two Interactive and that the message board's moderators have complied. However, discussion around the leaked footage is still allowed as long as it doesn't include any actual footage or links to footage.

Take Two has requested has the GTAforum remove the thread containing the leaked information. In addition, the hackers account now has 0 posts that are live. Several Twitter accounts appearing to be the hacker have also popped up, but all seem to be impersonators. pic.twitter.com/6Zxb235mizSeptember 19, 2022 See more

The same thing happened over on the GTA 6 subreddit, where the pinned thread (opens in new tab) is a message from moderators saying the forum will stay online while barring any links, pictures, or videos of the leak. It's unclear if the moderators received a formal request from Take-Two or are just following the GTA Forums' lead, but the Reddit post says rules are being followed to avoid being "obliterated by Rockstar Games."

"We are opening the subreddit with a condition that no one can post links, photos and videos of recent leaks. This is done so to protect the subreddit from getting obliterated by Rockstar Games.

"However, we will allow discussions related to the leak without attaching the leaks. We don't allow comments that has download links to the leak."

In case you missed it, over the weekend a cache over 90 videos and screenshots of GTA 6 leaked, making this the most significant breach in Rockstar's history. Earlier today, the studio released a statement saying it was "extremely disappointed" while assuring that it doesn't anticipate "any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects."

