Groot teams up with Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, and more on April variant covers

The Guardians of the Galaxy are headed for a comic relaunch in May (just in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to hit theaters) with a story titled 'Grootfall,' which seems to be setting up a big status quo shift for Groot, as implied by the title.

To celebrate the beloved treelike Guardian, Marvel is planning a series of Groot-centric variant covers for a number of titles drawn by the publisher's latest class of 'Stormbreakers' breakout artists - Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini, and C.F. Villa - to be released throughout April.

Here's a gallery of the covers, followed by a list of which issue each cover will appear on, and who drew them, arranged by release date:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

April 5

Avengers: War Across Time #4 by Chris Allen

Cosmic Ghost Rider #2 by Martin Coccolo

April 12

Captain Marvel #48 by Elena Casagrande

X-Men #21 by Nic Klein

April 26

Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #12 by C.F. Villa

Doctor Strange #2 by Lucas Werneck

Invincible Iron Man #5 by Federico Vicentini

Sins Of Sinister: Dominion #1 by Jan Bazaldua

"WE ARE GROOT! This spring, Groot will not only play a surprising role in a new run of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, but the sentient tree alien will also star in a brand-new solo series that chronicles the quest that made him the iconic hero he is," reads Marvel's official announcement. "To celebrate Groot’s big year, Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 have depicted him in new variant covers! See Groot in all his various shapes and sizes lend a helping branch to the X-Men, Avengers, and more in these stunning pieces that will adorn Marvel’s hottest titles throughout April."

Read the best Guardians of the Galaxy stories of all time.