Greta Gerwig is now no longer dismissing the idea of a Barbie sequel: "I want to do it"

Grab your plastic shoes and pink cowboy hat because it looks like we’re heading back to Barbieland as Barbie director Gerwig is officially now open to making a sequel.

In a brief interview with Deadline at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, the director said there is "no resistance" from her about the possibility of Barbie 2. However, the filmmaker said the challenge now is knowing how to tackle a follow-up movie.

Ever since Gerwig’s hot-pink masterpiece, starring Margot Robbie as everyone’s favorite doll and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, dropped last summer, audiences everywhere have been chomping at the bit for more Barbie. But sadly for fans, Gerwig had expressed time again that she wasn't sure about making another movie, and even made her mind up before the film’s release . That is up until now.

Later in the conversation, Gerwig mentioned that she initially wasn't "feeling" the idea of a sequel, but luckily for us, she has now warmed up to the idea, "I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it." However, the director said she would have a heck of a lot to discuss first with Mattel, Robbie, Warner Bros., and all of her other collaborators.

Star and co-producer Robbie seems to be on board, as she revealed last year there were already conversations about Barbie 2 , and we think the fact the original stirred up $1.3 billion at the global box office will make the studio take a second swing.

Despite the film’s single victory at the ceremony, The 96th Academy Awards were completely Barbie-tastic, with the cast out in full force wearing pink, and Gosling’s completely show-stopping Kenergetic performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ , where he was accompanied on stage by the other Ken variants. Barbie was nominated for 8 Oscars including Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Supporting Actor (Gosling), and Best Picture, but won just one Award for Best Song, 'What Was I Made For' by Billie Eilish.