Gran Turismo 7 upgrade cost and 25th Anniversary Edition contents revealed

Gran Turismo 7 will require an extra upgrade fee if you want to take your game from PS4 to PS5 , but if you get the 25th Anniversary Edition you'll get both versions and some other goodies too.

Sony laid out all of the purchase options for Gran Turismo 7, including pre-order/launch day bonuses, in a post on the PlayStation Blog . The post reveals that if you want to be able to play both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the upcoming racer as soon as the green flag waves on March 4 you'll need to pick up an anniversary edition. Otherwise you'll have to pay $10 to upgrade (and if you got a physical copy of GT7, you'll also need a PS5 with a disc drive to insert the PS4 disc).

Here's the full list of contents for the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition.

Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement

In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

The physical 25th Anniversary Edition includes a PS5 game disc and a download code for the PS4 version of the game, as well as a limited-edition SteelBook case. Its in-game bonus contents are identical to the Digital Deluxe version, aside from including only 1.1 million in-game credits instead of 1.6 million.

Lastly, here's what you'll get for picking up the Launch Edition of Gran Turismo 7, either in a hard copy or digitally through PlayStation Store.

In-Game Credits - 100,000 CR