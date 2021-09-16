Gran Turismo 7 cross-play confirmed for PS4 and PS5 players

A slate of new Gran Turismo 7 details have been revealed by creative director Kazunori Yamauchi.

In a new interview with Eurogamer, Yamauchi spoke to a number of new details about the upcoming racing game. Firstly, Gran Turismo 7 will feature cross-play between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, the former of which was only just revealed earlier this year after Gran Turismo 7 had originally been unveiled as a PS5-exclusive game.

Additionally, Gran Turismo 7 will boast real-time weather and time simulations when it arrives on both consoles. This means you'll be able to see the weather cycles actively change within individual races, as well as time forwarding from morning to noon, and dusk to night, for example.

Next, if you liked GT Sport, then there's good news. Yamauchi reveals that Gran Turismo 7 will upgrade the physical car damage from the former game, and just like this, Yamauchi is interested in bringing back past features from the Gran Turismo series, but doesn't specify which features in particular.

Just earlier this month, it was revealed that Gran Turismo 7 will finally be launching on March 4, 2022. It's been a relatively long road for the latest entry in the GT series, especially with a delay out of an original release window earlier this year in 2021, but now Polyphony Digital's racing sim is finally on track to launch within the next seven months.

