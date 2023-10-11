Grab this LG OLED Prime Day TV deal at its lowest price before midnight

The LG OLED C2 is one of my favorite gaming screens, and I'm thrilled to say that a Prime Day TV deal has brought it back down to its lowest price. For just over a grand, you can currently grab a display that'll let your PS5 and Xbox Series X strut its 4K 120Hz stuff, not to mention it'll transform games and movies with its exceptional contrast capabilities. You'll need to be quick, though, as this is a proper 'Big Deal Days' offer that'll likely vanish come midnight.

Over at Amazon right now, the 55-inch LG OLED C2 is down from $1,499.99 to just $1,096.99, thanks to the hearty Prime Day gaming deal mentioned above. While the best gaming TV contender has popped up for a similar amount before, it's still the lowest price on record for the premium panel. Naturally, that means there's never been a better time to pick one up, especially if you'd rather upgrade your living room setup sooner than later.

In our review, we praise the LG OLED C2 for its surprising brightness, killer 4K 120Hz capabilities, and its Game Optimizer suite of settings. In fact, we reckon it's pretty similar to the newer OLED C3 model, despite releasing in 2022. So, rather than trying to keep up with the Jones's, it makes more sense to pick up the slightly older version for a chunk less.

Not to sound like a broken record, but you'll have to be speedy if you want to snag this Prime Day TV deal. While some offers are ultimately nothing to do with Amazon's Big Deal Days, this one proudly wears a red sale badge. That means it'll inevitably return to full price again at midnight, which means you'll hope there's still stock by the time Black Friday rolls around.

