Grab an Amazon Echo Dot for $22 and kill that 2019 loneliness with Alexa

Actually getting off the sofa to turn on and off lights, pick a music playlist, and ask Google things like, "How old is Baby Yoda?" is so last decade. Get a jump start on the 2020s with the pint-sized Amazon Echo Dot, a tiny smart speaker that can control your home's smart lights, keep you up to date on the latest news, and of course play your music. For Cyber Monday, Amazon has slashed the price of its most popular Echo speaker by a whopping 56 percent, giving you the chance to educate your home for just a tad more than a twenty-dollar bill.

Amazon Echo Dot | $22 at Amazon, was $50

The updated version of the best version of Amazon's Echo smart speaker is a steal at $22, less than half of the usual price. Control your lighting setup by voice command and Google useless information from afar.View Deal

The Echo Dot gives you hands-off control of music from a wide range of services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, iHeartRadio, and Pandora. You can also use it to set timers and reminders, make lists, and create events. Looking for showtimes at your local movie theater? The Dot's got you covered. Basically anything Google knows, the Echo Dot knows, and it'll tell you everything as long as you ask politely.

You can also use the Echo Dot to make simply managing your home require a whole lot less physical effort. You can switch on and off or dim your smart lights, bump up the thermostat during these brisk winter nights, and even keep you and yours safe with Smart Alerts that detect sounds like fire alarms and glass breaking.

While you're treating your home to a new smart speaker, treat yourself with these Cyber Monday game deals and the best Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday game deals from across the web (US)