Grab a PlayStation VR headset, with Resi 7 and Move controllers for $312 right now

If you're looking for cheap scares, this ace PlayStation VR bundle with Resident Evil 7 should be just your flavor of horror. Available right now for $312 at Walmart, you get a copy of Resi 7, a PSVR headset and headphones, a PS Camera AND a couple of Move controllers. That's a lot of tech for a low price. Amusingly, Walmart is listing the original price of this bundle as $1399, which is clearly a typo (unless, unlisted, this package actually comes with a limited edition vial of T-virus), but there's no denying the value of what's on offer.

If you think Resi 7 is scary on a flat 4K screen, just wait until you've played in VR. The game was designed specifically with PSVR in mind, so it's a perfect showcase for the tech. When you're fully immersed in the world each scare is so much more terrifying, and exploring the musty corridors of the mansion house ramps up the tension massively. While the earphones that come with PSVR are perfectly ok, we recommend pairing this set-up with one of the best PS4 headsets for maximum pants-ruining scares.

This is a great intro to VR, at a good price. If you're curious about the tech and want to give it a try, Resi is probably the best place to start, if you have the stomach for it. There's even free shipping, which is good as the box PSVR comes in is quite bulky.