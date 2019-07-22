Grab a (mostly) free game from Twitch Prime for PS4, Switch, or PC

Not ready for Prime Day to be over quite yet? Twitch Prime has you covered, so the festivities can keep going – and that means you get a super cheap game as well!

Twitch Prime members in the US can select one of four games across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC to get for free by way of a $15 Amazon Credit. You can choose from The Sims 4 (PC), Fallout 76 (PS4 or Xbox One), The Last of Us Remastered (PS4),and Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Switch). Each of the games are physical versions, except for The Sims 4.

To claim the deal, you must make sure your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts are already linked. Once you've done so, simply head on over to the Post Prime Day offer page, and look over the games listed there. Purchase the one you're most interested in as usual. Each game will cost you $14.99 plus tax.

When 7 days have passed, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit, meaning you'll only have to pay tax and some change on each title. There isn't an infinite number of copies to claim, so if you're interested in picking one up, be sure to hurry and do so before they're all gone. It's a great time to go ahead and snag one of the titles, since you can always gift codes and physical copies – anyone's birthday coming up you need a present for?

