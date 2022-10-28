Gotham Knights accidentally dropped its anti-piracy software on PC, and the inevitable happened

Gotham Knights temporarily lost its anti-piracy software on PC after its developer released a new patch.

As spotted by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), following the Gotham Knights PC patch from earlier this week, developer Warner Bros. Montreal accidentally removed Denuvo (the game's anti-piracy software) from the PC version of the game. As SteamDB (opens in new tab) currently shows, however, it seems as though this has since been added back. But this does mean that, for a short period of time, Gotham Knights was susceptible to hackers.

It isn't clear right now how this will affect the game in the long-term – though there's already chatter about a cracked peer-to-peer build of the Deluxe Edition making the rounds – but it does mean that some people out there have likely secured a pirated copy of the game. Granted, it's not like they've pulled off the heist of the century, as any unethically obtained version of the game won't get the same patches or updates that the regular version will in the future. It probably won't let the people using it access multiplayer mode – which is a pretty big part of the game – either.

In terms of what this update did do to actually help Gotham Knights, you can read the full patch notes here (opens in new tab). Essentially, it made a few general changes such as fixes to various "UI issues", "localization fixes", "keyboard/mouse specific input issues", and more. It also fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to join friends through invites, and improved the game's stability by addressing a number of crashes.

Gotham Knights is getting a free 4-player co-op mode next month. The even better news is that it'll come in the form of a free update for everyone who already owns the game. The online-only mode, titled 'Heroic Assult', is completely separate from the main campaign and is due to launch on November 29.