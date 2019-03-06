Good Omens gives us an amazing angel/demon bromance in its first trailer

There's nothing quite so magical as watching angels and demons becoming buddies, which you can see for yourself in the first trailer for Good Omens. The adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's comedy of biblical proportions looks delightful, and it'll be available on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service starting May 31.

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley the demon, two polar opposites who decide to team up in the face of the impending End Times. Everything in the trailer is just so joyously, unapologetically English, as Sheen and Tennant try to track down the Antichrist and get all flustered as the apocalypse draws closer. You can also get a look at other supporting actors in the great ensemble cast, including Jon Hamm as the stuffy archangel Gabriel who seems to treat Heaven and Hell like a business.

I'd highly advise against perusing the IMDB cast list, as I seemed to have just spoiled myself for some other noteworthy cameos, so be content with the glimpses you get in the trailer. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse look fittingly modern as a motorcycle gang, and I'm always delighted to see Michael McKean after his fantastic work on Better Call Saul . And you best believe that watching the trailer will get Queen and David Bowie's classic ballad Under Pressure stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

All six episodes of Good Omens will debut on Amazon Prime Video starting May 31, so you can binge watch the whole season to your heart's content before the show eventually airs on the BBC. Between Good Omens and the ongoing American Gods, showmakers are taking quite a shine to Neil Gaiman's work; here's to hoping The Sandman could be in the running for a prestige TV adaptation.