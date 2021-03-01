Godzilla vs. Kong will have a definitive winner, confirms director

In one corner, you’ve got a nuclear-powered lizard that is the scourge of cityscapes everywhere. In the other, one of the most iconic monsters in Hollywood history. Later this month, they finally collide in Godzilla vs. Kong – and the director has confirmed that this monster mash won’t have a cop-out finish. Yep: we’re getting a winner, folks.

"I just wanted this to feel like the real matchup. I wanted you to walk away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguments on the playground," director Adam Wingard told IGN over whether Godzilla vs. Kong will see one of the behemoths taste defeat.

"This is the decider. You don't have to debate it anymore. You watch this film. That's Godzilla, that's King Kong. They're beating the shit out of each other, and one wins, and that's it."

The recent Godzilla vs. Kong trailer even doubled down on that idea – by putting "One Will Fall" front and center of the marketing. But the trailer is also hiding a monstrous secret: the villain Machagodzilla has been spotted in a handful of background moments, perhaps hinting that Godzilla and Kong will put their differences to one side to overcome the robotic kaiju.

Godzilla vs. Kong will release internationally in theaters on March 26, with it heading to the US on HBO Max at the slightly later date of March 31.

HBO Max is gearing up for a busy period. Godzilla vs. Kong is joined by Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18, with the Mortal Kombat movie – and Mileena’s new look – debuting on April 16.

