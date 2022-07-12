God-tier fantasy board game Gloomhaven gets a rare low price in today's Prime Day deals

One of the best fantasy board games, Gloomhaven, has taken a massive price cut in the UK for today's Prime Day deals, while its prequel is at a historic low price in the USA right now. To be specific, the full game has fallen 45% to just £76.98 at Amazon UK (was £139.99) (opens in new tab). Similarly, Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is currently enjoying a huge 60% saving that brings it down to $19.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab) instead of $49.99.
In terms of the UK offer, Gloomhaven is just a couple of quid off its lowest ever price. The cheapest it's ever been was £74.90 at the end of 2021, and that's an exceptionally rare offer on one of our favorite board games (in fact, it's only ever fallen below £80 twice). As for the US deal, we've never seen Jaws of the Lion for less. That's the most affordable it's ever been by around $10. Both earn a spot as the top of today's Prime Day board game deals as a result.
With that in mind, we'd highly recommend jumping on these board games ASAP. Discounts this steep never last long, particularly not when it comes to Gloomhaven. The last time we saw this sort of price cut, it was gone without a couple of hours.
For more Prime Day deals, keep on reading - we've listed a few more reductions below.
Today's best Gloomhaven deals
Gloomhaven |
£139.99 £76.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £63 - This is easily one of the top board games of the last few years, and it's only ever been a few quid cheaper than this. We can't imagine the offer will last long (it hasn't when we've seen it go low in the past), so get to checkout sharpish unless you want to miss out.
Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion |
$49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - The prequel to Gloomhaven has had an enormous 60% price cut for today's Prime Day deals, and it's literally never been cheaper. Seeing as this is the perfect entry point to the franchise, we wouldn't recommend sleeping on it.
