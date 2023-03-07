God of War's Cory Barlog says The Last of Us has set the bar for video game adaptations

God of War’s game director Cory Barlog has shared his love of The Last of Us HBO series. However, as the executive producer of Amazon Prime Video’s God of War adaptation, he also says the success comes with some "pressure".

When asked by one follower how he’s enjoying The Last of Us TV show so far, Barlog was effusive in his praise. "Truly amazing, humbling and inspiring work that fills me with joy + happiness for all who made it," he tweeted (opens in new tab) about the show. "And no small amount of pressure, frustration and a wee bit of jealousy that it is SO FUCKING GOOD. Seriously, what they are achieving is god damn MONUMENTAL. So proud of them."

The Last of Us has been adapted from Naughty Dog’s award-winning 2013 game and has creative director Neil Druckmann as its co-showrunner. Barlog will also be involved in the adaptation as an executive producer for Prime Video after it was confirmed God of War had been given a series order at the streamer.

The franchise covers several games, with the latest being the sequel God of War Ragnarok, following Kratos, the God of War. Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, Sony Pictures Television president Katherine Pope said they will adapt the "beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series". No cast has been announced yet, but that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their thoughts on who should play who.

