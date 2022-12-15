God of War fans compete to find the worst possible casting for its TV series

God of War fans are currently trying to one-up each other with terrible casting choices for the upcoming TV adaptation.

It's recently been revealed that the God of War TV show is a step closer to being made after it secured a showrunner. Shortly after this news broke, fans took it upon themselves to start sharing their dream castings for the upcoming show, and let's just say that some of these choices are an acquired taste.

It all started with one fan sharing their " cursed casting (opens in new tab)" for the God of War live-action series to Reddit. Things start strong with Pitbull, aka Mr. Worldwide, taking on the role of Kratos - the pair are both bald after all - followed by Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) as Atreus, Kim Kardashian as Freya, X-Men's Beast as Brok, Michael Cera as Sindri, Shia Labeouf as Mimir, and finally James Cordon as Baldur. You can decide for yourself whether you agree with these bold choices.

Things then escalated when another Reddit user decided to share a fake image seemingly from IGN that "confirmed" Chris Pratt had been cast as Kratos. Considering the backlash Pratt has received from his role in the upcoming Super Mario Movie , you can only imagine how this went down in the comments of the post. Other fans then began suggesting other actors like Tom Holland or Elijah Wood for Atreus, Amy Schumer as Freya, Robert Downey Jr. as Mimir, and many more.

Speaking of casting for the God of War series, Atreus' actor in the games, Sunny Suljic, recently shared their thoughts on the casting and expressed their interest in reprising the role for the series . Weeks before this, a few other fans also decided to cast Kratos in the upcoming show, with WWE wrestlers Triple H and Braun Strowman appearing several times in the discussion. But really, we all know it should be the current Kratos performer Christopher Judge to get the role.