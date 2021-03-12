God of War studio hiring a lead writer for its unannounced project

Sony Santa Monica is hiring up for something big

God of War
The God of War studio is hiring a lead writer for an unannounced project, which means it isn't God of War: Ragnarok but it's still worth getting excited for.

Sony Santa Monica Studio highlighted the vacant position in a post to its Twitter account, linking potential applicants back to the official Greenhouse boards for the role. There's a strong likelihood that this is the same project for which SSMS started recruiting an art director back in January - unless it has even more irons in the fire than we thought.

Just like the art director listing, this job description is focused on top-level requirements of work at the studio and doesn't reveal much in terms of specifics about the unannounced game. We know Sony wants it to be a "genre-defining game" and include "powerful storylines, strong character arcs, and compelling dialogue," if you can believe it. Just make sure you have a minimum of 10 years of professional experience and at least one major game shipped if you want a shot at the gig.

Looking at these job listings, we also know that this project is likely to still be very early along; the art director and lead writer both play key roles in shaping fundamental aspects of big-budget games, which means they tend to come on board fairly early in the creation process. Whatever SSMS is working on aside from God of War: Ragnarok, it will likely be a while until the studio is ready to share it with the outside world.

As for the sequel everybody's waiting for, Cory Barlog is saying only that God of War: Ragnarok will launch 'when it's done'.

