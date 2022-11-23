God of War Ragnarok patch 2.04 has just two fixes

God of War Ragnarok has a new patch available for download, with relatively few fixes in tow.

The new patch (opens in new tab) just went live earlier today, on November 23, in the small hours of the morning for US players. This update for God of War Ragnarok focuses chiefly on remedying an issue where some players couldn't change the game's difficulty level on the fly while playing.

Elsewhere, the patch also fixes an issue where a crash could potentially occur for players while perusing the weapons menu. That's the whole list of changes and fixes for the latest God of War Ragnarok patch, as the new update remedies merely two things across the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game.

This is the second week in a row where we've seen a relatively minor update for God of War Ragnarok being deployed. Last week, a new patch fixed several crashes exclusive to the PS4 version of the game, while also adding Polish audio support for players worldwide.

Just before launch, however, a day one patch for God of War Ragnarok fixed over 150 bugs in total. The whopping update was released just prior to players around the world getting their hands on the game for the first time, which is no doubt perfect timing for the masses. Considering Ragnarok's minor post-launch patches, it's clear Sony Santa Monica's sequel has been pretty bug-free.

