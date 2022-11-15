God of War Ragnarok patch 2.02 fixes several crashes exclusive to PS4

God of War Ragnarok's first post-launch update is here, but it's a decidedly small patch.

Released just earlier today on November 15, patch 2.02 for God of War Ragnarok is available for both PS5 and PS4 versions of Sony Santa Monica's new game. Chiefly, the new patch remedies three crashes that were exclusive to the PS4 version of the game, with two of the three having already been fixed in the day one patch for the PS5 version.

In particular, one crash could occur at the end of the opening boss fight of Ragnarok, while the second could spring up "randomly during gameplay," according to Sony Santa Monica's website (opens in new tab). The third and final crash would previously occur when using the Platinum Wireless Headset for the PS4 version of Ragnarok.

Elsewhere, there's simply "service adjustments" for the PS5 version of God of War Ragnarok. Finally, patch 2.02 bows out with Polish language support, adding the option for Polish audio for those who originally purchased Ragnarok as a physical disc for PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarok launched less than a week ago on November 9, but this is already the second update Sony Santa Monica has rolled out for the new game - if you're including the day one patch. This second update is significantly smaller than the aforementioned patch though, which fixed well over 150 bugs in Ragnarok at launch.

Ragnarok is already breaking franchise records, beating out opening week sales for every other game in the God of War series in just two days.

