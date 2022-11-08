God of War Ragnarok's day-one patch fixes over 150 bugs

God of War Ragnarok 's day-one patch packs over 150 fixes – and, for the extra wary, some incredibly minor spoilers for the names of some quests, creatures, and abilities.

Developer Sony Santa Monica has shared (opens in new tab) the patch notes for version 02.00 on its website. The vast majority of changes in the patch target specific bugs and interactions; search for "fixed" and you'll get a whopping 167 results. According to PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab), the patch comes in around 745 MB on PS5, which shouldn't take long at all.

This patch touches on dialogue, cinematics, quests and progression, gameplay, combat, equipment and upgrades, the user interface, game and system stability, audio, accessibility, localization, and "visual impact." There are also a few PS5- and PS4-specific changes, with the former getting added DualSense feedback tuning and the latter receiving a few extra loading and crash fixes.

Most of the bug fixes read the same way: something didn't work before, or it didn't always work, or it worked in a way that could be annoying or confusing, and now it should work properly. Some of them sound quite amusing, like a bug causing your companions to "direct the player to stun enemies that could not be stunned." Or one "where enemies could spawn twice, causing an abnormally difficult encounter." For some, that's a feature, not a bug.

Here's one nightmare headed off: "Fixed several cases where enemy loot would fall in inaccessible places and could only be retrieved from the lost items chest in the shop." Items falling into out-of-reach pits only to be consumed by the void is a personal fear of mine in any loot-based game, so this snippet comes as quite a relief.

The broader changes in the patch improve things like dialog timing "to make conversations sound more natural," additional checkpoints, improved AI pathing, tutorial and compass upgrades, and welcome accessibility fixes for things like navigation assist and high-contrast mode.