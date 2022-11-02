You simply will not guess which game this ad is for

I cannot imagine anything more on-brand for PlayStation Japan than this incredible, pastel-colored sing-along in celebration of the impending launch of God of War Ragnarok.
I could just describe the trailer to you, but I think this Google translation of the official rundown does a more entertaining job of it: "Mr. Sato, wearing a polo shirt and wearing a 'old man' style, appeared in a studio set in the style of a children's program. Together with two macho dancers, he sings 'Goddo Obu Wo Ragnaroku no Uta.' Contrary to the bright atmosphere of the song, Mr. Sato's fresh appearance, which throws an ax and swings a sword, is a must-see."
Speaking of Google translation, here's what the AI algorithm says the lyrics of this song come out to.
Kratos has only one child
Father is a god
You are a giant
I am traveling with my family
Parent and child are happy and comfortable
Happy and comfortable
Kratos has only one child
Journey around the seas of Northern Europe
Various gods
Large group
Whole world is the same, bow and arrow
Bow and arrow
Kratos has only one child
Look at my father's back
Learn
Force
Drive your enemies together
Throwing bow and arrow
Bow and arrow
Kratos has only one child
The end of the world
I wish for my son's happiness
I'm wishing for this huge throwing bow and arrow
Bow and arrow
I don't care whether those lyrics are accurate or not. They're beautiful. I love them.
If you can't wait for the continuing tales of Kratos and his only one child, check out the details of the God of War Ragnarok preload time and release date.