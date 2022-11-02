You simply will not guess which game this ad is for

By Dustin Bailey
published

Sing along to Goddo Obu Wo Ragnaroku no Uta

I cannot imagine anything more on-brand for PlayStation Japan than this incredible, pastel-colored sing-along in celebration of the impending launch of God of War Ragnarok.

I could just describe the trailer to you, but I think this Google translation of the official rundown does a more entertaining job of it: "Mr. Sato, wearing a polo shirt and wearing a 'old man' style, appeared in a studio set in the style of a children's program. Together with two macho dancers, he sings 'Goddo Obu Wo Ragnaroku no Uta.' Contrary to the bright atmosphere of the song, Mr. Sato's fresh appearance, which throws an ax and swings a sword, is a must-see."

Speaking of Google translation, here's what the AI algorithm says the lyrics of this song come out to.

Kratos has only one child
Father is a god
You are a giant
I am traveling with my family
Parent and child are happy and comfortable
Happy and comfortable

Kratos has only one child
Journey around the seas of Northern Europe
Various gods
Large group
Whole world is the same, bow and arrow
Bow and arrow

Kratos has only one child
Look at my father's back
Learn
Force
Drive your enemies together
Throwing bow and arrow
Bow and arrow

Kratos has only one child
The end of the world
I wish for my son's happiness
I'm wishing for this huge throwing bow and arrow
Bow and arrow

I don't care whether those lyrics are accurate or not. They're beautiful. I love them.

If you can't wait for the continuing tales of Kratos and his only one child, check out the details of the God of War Ragnarok preload time and release date.

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.