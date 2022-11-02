You simply will not guess which game this ad is for

I cannot imagine anything more on-brand for PlayStation Japan than this incredible, pastel-colored sing-along in celebration of the impending launch of God of War Ragnarok.

I could just describe the trailer to you, but I think this Google translation of the official rundown does a more entertaining job of it: "Mr. Sato, wearing a polo shirt and wearing a 'old man' style, appeared in a studio set in the style of a children's program. Together with two macho dancers, he sings 'Goddo Obu Wo Ragnaroku no Uta.' Contrary to the bright atmosphere of the song, Mr. Sato's fresh appearance, which throws an ax and swings a sword, is a must-see."

Speaking of Google translation, here's what the AI algorithm says the lyrics of this song come out to.

Kratos has only one child

Father is a god

You are a giant

I am traveling with my family

Parent and child are happy and comfortable

Happy and comfortable

Kratos has only one child

Journey around the seas of Northern Europe

Various gods

Large group

Whole world is the same, bow and arrow

Bow and arrow

Kratos has only one child

Look at my father's back

Learn

Force

Drive your enemies together

Throwing bow and arrow

Bow and arrow

Kratos has only one child

The end of the world

I wish for my son's happiness

I'm wishing for this huge throwing bow and arrow

Bow and arrow

I don't care whether those lyrics are accurate or not. They're beautiful. I love them.

If you can't wait for the continuing tales of Kratos and his only one child, check out the details of the God of War Ragnarok preload time and release date.

