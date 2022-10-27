God of War Ragnarok preload time and release date

Sort your God of War Ragnarok pre load before the release time and full launch so that you can dive into the sequel as soon as possible. If you've got the game pre-ordered, you'll be able to begin the preloading process a whole week before launch on November 2. God of War Ragnarok picks up several years after the end of the first game, with Atreus having grown up a fair bit, and Kratos remaining grumpy as they both weather the impending storm of Ragnarok. Here's what you need to do to get God of War Ragnarok pre loaded onto your PlayStation console ready for release day on November 9.

How to preload God of War Ragnarok (Image: © Sony) To begin your God of War Ragnarok preload, which will be available to do anytime between November 2 and the game's launch on November 9, you first need to make sure you've actually pre-ordered the game on your PS5 or PS4. Next, make sure you've got automatic downloads turned on - to do this, open Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Automatic Updates, then make sure the Auto-Download option is toggled on. Finally, your PlayStation console will need to be connected to the internet to start and complete the download too, but this is all you need to get your God of War Ragnarok preload sorted. The game should start installing itself at midnight on November 2 in your region so that it's ready for launch at midnight in your region on November 9.



(Image credit: Sony)

We recommend that you double-check your preload settings for God of War Ragnarok by finding your pre-order in your console's Game Library and then selecting the release countdown timer that appears. This will present all the possible preloading options for the game so you can manually select what you want to download. You'll also be able to manually preload God of War Ragnarok from November 2 in this menu if you don't have automatic downloads switched on.



God of War Ragarok is also going to be a hefty game, not only in terms of its time to beat but also it's size, clocking in at around 85GB on PS5 and supposedly a lot more on PS4. There might be some variation in the exact file size based on your region and whether you're playing on PS4 or PS5, but we suggest having at least 100GB of free space to accommodate the preload.