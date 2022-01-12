God of War PC vs PS5 graphics comparison has the shadiest shadows we've ever seen

This God of War PC vs PS5 graphics comparison reveals relatively subtle differences between the two versions, but the shadows on PC definitely stand out as an exception.

The new side-by-side comparison was put together by GameSpot, and it shows God of War running in native 4K with maxed out Ultra graphics settings on PC. On PS5, the game's running at 60 FPS and with 4K checkerboard resolution thanks to last year's performance patch. The PC version benefits from graphics settings that improve textures, models, and atmospheric details, but running right next to each other, it's hard to notice a significant difference in most scenes. However, as GameSpot notes, the more prominent shadows in the PC version are by far the most dramatic improvement. See for yourself:

God of War lands on PC on Friday, January 14, and it's looking like a GOTY contender all over again. For GamesRadar's hands-on God of War PC preview, our own Leon Hurley found himself worried the experience wouldn't live up to his glowing review of the original PS4 version from almost four years ago, but was enraptured once again by Kratos and Atreus' epic journey to the highest peak in the nine realms.

"There's little in God of War PC that feels like it's aged – no cracks in the gameplay or slack in the story," writes Leon. "If you haven't played it yet, now is as good a time as any to take a look. And if you have, it's a great time to go back and relive it all again."

Here's everything we know about God of War: Ragnarok ahead of the sequel's launch this year.