God of War and Ghost of Tsushima are in line for PC ports, according to a leaker

A leaker with a largely solid track record claims that a crop of prominent PlayStation exclusives are headed to PC in the near future.

In its first post in just over half a year, the CrazyLeaksOnATrain Twitter account jumped right back into the thick of things to claim that Bloodborne, an Uncharted collection (presumably Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection, a remastered bundle of the series' three PS3 games), Ghost of Tsushima, and God of War are headed to PC.

that slate of Sony games for pc will be funBloodborneuncharted collectionghost of Tsushimagod of warMarch 4, 2021 See more

The account has claimed several times in the past that a Bloodborne PC version is on the way. While good hunters are still waiting on that to be officially confirmed, the account correctly predicted the Epic Games Store exclusive debut of Kingdom Hearts on PC , the Ninja Gaiden Trilogy remaster , and Nioh 2 getting a PC port (though their predicted release date was a few months off), among others.

While any of this would have been tough to believe a few years ago, the arrival of former PS4 exclusives Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn on PC makes this rumored slate of games seem much closer to the realm of possibility. It would be the first time either God of War or Uncharted, both pillars of PlayStation exclusivity for more than a decade, had major releases come to an external platform.