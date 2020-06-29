Go custom crazy with Razer Customs and create your own unique mouse mat or phone case

Razer Customs is a modifying platform where gamers can buy custom, made-to-order mouse mats, and phone cases to get a unique, and personalized peripheral feature into their setup.

And now, you can customize these items more than ever. As well as some in-house stock artwork and designs, there's an ever-growing list of license artwork including designs from games such as Overwatch, StarCraft, and Gears of War and sports teams like Alliance and Evil Geniuses. The great news on this front is that the library of game art will increase in the near future, and you'll have the ability to edit and play with that game art to decorate it as you wish and make something in-game, truly yours and unique.

The game art and custom designs made using Razer's library of patterns, colors and features may be more tempting for most though. You can simply start from scratch and create something unique to you - which is what I did, and you can see my creation below. There's a whole host of colorful backgrounds, elaborate patterns, and bombastic and stylized badges and stickers to slap on your unique mousemat to truly make it yours. The cherry on top is adding your gamer 'tag' or username/display name, which is a nice touch.

(Image credit: Future)

Currently, you can enjoy the customization on three sizes of the Razer Gigantus V2 mat. This is a mat made of thick (3mm / 0.1in), durable, high-density rubber foam finished with a black anti-slip base. According to Razer, these particular mats feature 'Pixel-precise targeting and tracking' and are 'optimized for all mouse sensitivities and sensors'. And they are great: my custom one is of typical Razer quality and is a joy to use. I also went for an XXL size (940 x 410mm; 37 x 16in) for a large under-mouse-and-keyboard approach, but if you want something smaller and just mouse-mat sized then you'll be covered with the Medium (360 x 275mm; 14 x 11in) or the Large (450 x 400mm; 18 x 16in) variants.

The prices aren't too out of this world either: the Medium is $19.99 / £19.99; the Large comes in at $24.99 / £24.99; while the near desk-covering XXL is priced at $39.99 / £39.99.

Razer hardware Interested in all things Razer? Check out our guide to Razer headsets, Razer laptops, the best Razer mouse you can get, the top picks for a Razer controller, and the best Razer streaming gear going.

On the phone case front, your options are limited to the latest and greatest from the two biggest players in Apple and Samsung. Your Apple options are the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, X, XR, XS, and XS Max. While your Samsung models to kit out are the Note 10, 10 Plus, Galaxy S10, and S10 Plus. An important quick note: you have the option of a Lite or Tough phone case, with the latter being a bit more, well, tough. Whichever phone you have, the Lite cases are $39.99 / £39.99 and the Tough cases are $49.99 / £49.99.

Given that many gamers have increasingly diverse and versatile setups, there is a bit more of a desire to move away from anything that is, by design default, a bit too 'gamer-y', so customization options like this from Razer at least give a way out of that, and put it in the players' hands.

You'll need some of the top peripherals to go with your new custom mat or case so be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse as well as our rundown on what the best gaming phone is to see how Apple and Samsung fare in that realm.