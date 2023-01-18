Glass Onion surpasses The Gray Man as it continues to climb Netflix's all-time top 10 chart

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is continuing to climb up Netflix's all-time top 10 movies chart – and it's now surpassed the Russo brothers' The Gray Man.

The sequel has amassed more than 273 million hours viewed since it was released on December 23, 2022, after a limited week-long theatrical release. By contrast, The Gray Man was watched for 253.8 million hours in its first 28 days on the streamer after it was released in July 2022.

Glass Onion, the sequel to 2019's Knives Out, sees Daniel Craig return as Detective Benoit Blanc, accompanied by a brand new ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as rival assassins, alongside Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Both movies have sequels on the way – Gosling will return for The Gray Man 2, with the Russos back as directors. Meanwhile, Netflix reportedly paid $450 million for two Knives Out sequels back in 2021, so a third movie is definitely in the works.

Glass Onion still has a few titles to beat before it has a chance of hitting the top of the chart. Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, is currently in the top spot, with 364 million hours of viewing time, while horror-thriller Bird Box sits at 282 million hours.

If you've already seen Glass Onion and The Gray Man, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix movies that you can stream right now.