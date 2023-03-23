Gilmore Girls costume supervisor confirms answer to Year in the Life cliffhanger

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life's costume supervisor has finally revealed the answer to the series' big cliffhanger, six years after the revival originally aired: who is the father of Rory's baby?

The final episode of the series ends with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she's pregnant. This was a cyclical moment in the beloved comedy-drama, as it echoed Lorelai's experience of accidentally becoming pregnant with Rory. However, the credits start rolling before Rory has a chance to elaborate, so we never find out who the father is. Viewers have their theories, of course, with the most likely suspect being her ex-boyfriend Logan (Matt Czuchry), who she dated in seasons 5 to 7 before the pair broke up after Rory turned down his marriage proposal.

Valerie Campbell, who worked on both the original series between 2001 and 2007 and Netflix's revival miniseries in 2016, posted a TikTok addressing the question – and confirming that our Logan suspicions were correct.

"So let's do the math," she says in the video, breaking down the events of the Year in the Life miniseries. "In winter, [Rory] is sleeping with Paul – maybe, maybe not, I don't know – she might have forgotten to do it, but she definitely forgot to break up with that guy. But she definitely wasn't sleeping with him."

She continued: "Spring, she sleeps with the Wookie once. And if it was the Wookie, she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly, that is very, very important. We never gave her one, we were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookie. Then the obvious choice is, you guessed it, Logan. Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, 'Why were people even questioning who the father is?' It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very, very obvious."

Since Gilmore Girls wrapped up six years ago, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino has created the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan as the titular housewife-turned-stand-up comedian in '50s New York City. The fifth and final season is due to premiere on April 14. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.