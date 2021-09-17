Giancarlo Esposito to star in new Netflix series from executive producer Ridley Scott

Giancarlo Esposito is set to star in Jigsaw, a new action heist series for Netflix.
The series is loosely based on real events surrounding $70 billion in bonds that went missing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The eight-part series spans a quarter of a century, ranging from 24 years before the heist to one year after the event. According to Netflix, the series will take a "nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control".
Alongside Esposito, the cast of the series also includes Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), Rufus Sewell (Old), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Paz Vega (The OA), and Peter Mark Kendall (The Americans).
The series is currently filming in New York, but it doesn't have a release date yet. Ridley Scott is on board as executive producer, while Eric Garcia is the showrunner –he's the author of the novel Matchstick Men, which was adapted into a movie by Scott in 2003 starring Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell. Jose Padilha, who's previously worked on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, will direct the first two episodes.
Esposito, meanwhile, is best known for his roles as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. He's also appeared in The Boys, Dear White People, and The Get Down. He's received five Emmy nominations for his television work.
