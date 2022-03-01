Ghostrunner Project Hel DLC resurfaces with a look at its new playable character

Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level's cyberpunk action-platformer Ghostrunner is back with a new round of DLC: Ghostrunner Project Hel.

The frenetic first-person action game made a splash in 2020 with its slick cyberpunk aesthetics, and in a newly revealed trailer (via Polygon), we come face to face once more with Hel, the second boss character originally seen in the base Ghostrunner campaign.

When we first fought her, Hel launched a flurry of projectile-based attacks in her boss arena while hopping from platform to platform. It looks like much of that movement and verticality has been retained for her return, though now players can experience her killer moves for themselves in first-person.

Throughout this brief look at the upcoming expansion, Hel busts out high jumps and long dashes while deploying a personal shield in addition to the usual Hellrunner arsenal of wall-running, bullet time, and swordplay.

The trailer doesn't let loose many specifics about what we can expect narrative-wise from the upcoming DLC, but we know that this story will act as a prequel to the events of Ghostrunner.

Luckily, there isn't much time left before we can experience it for ourselves. Ghostrunner Project Hel launches on March 3 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

A sequel to Ghostrunner has already been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and publisher 505 Games seems confident about the series' future.

