Ghostrunner is getting its biggest expansion yet in January

Ghostrunner is getting its biggest expansion yet, a story-driven DLC pack called Project_Hel, on January 27.

Ghostrunner Project_Hel will cost $14.99 and add six new story missions - complete with new enemies and bosses - a new playable character from the core game, and six new tracks from electronic musician Daniel Deluxe. The developers say the DLC started life as just a small update but ultimately grew into "a full-blown Ghostrunner experience" designed to appeal to newcomers and Ghostrunning pros.

The expansion will offer a change of perspective of sorts, as it will put you in control of Hel, one of the bosses from the base game. There isn't a whole lot of detail about the story or gameplay, but as you might expect from Ghostrunner, it'll be plenty violent. 505 Games describes Hel as a "combat-oriented" character and her journey through Dharma Tower as "a bloody quest." Fortunately, Hel can survive one additional attack compared to the OG Ghostrunner Jack, so you can expect a tad bit more forgiveness from the game.

While you wait for all the new content coming in Project_Hel, you can pick up a free holiday-themed DLC pack on Tuesday, December 7. That smaller update adds four new swords and matching gloves themed around gift-wrapping, snowmen, and Christmas trees. The swords are called Solstice, Rudolph's Run, Nini Wonderland, and Boon. Check 'em out in these screenshots provided by 505 Games:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 505 Games) Solstice in action Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: 505 Games) Rudolph's Run in action Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: 505 Games) Nini Wonderland in action Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: 505 Games) Boon in action

If you can't wait until January 7, head here to sign up for a chance to enter the early closed beta happening later this month. If you get in, your name could appear in the game's credits.

