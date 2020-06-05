A Ghostbusters reunion is in the works thanks to Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart show

Following on from his nostalgic trip to Middle-Earth with the Lord of the Rings cast, Josh Gad has revealed plans for his next Reunited Apart show – and it involves Ghostbusters.

“We cannot wait to release this,” Gad said on Twitter. “It is going to be very, very special!! Watch this space.”

We cannot wait to release this! It WILL NOT be on June 8th, but I promise it will be soon!!!! And it is going to be very very special!! Watch this space. #ReunitedApart #Ghostbusters Coming soon!!!! https://t.co/XddlhuFjyxJune 4, 2020

But there’s something strange going on with his release schedule – it won’t release on YouTube in its usual slot of Sunday, June 8, instead being pushed back to an undisclosed date. Maybe that hints at the sheer scale of what Gad is putting together…

So, who’s Gad gonna call? No names have been officially attached as of yet, though we’ve got our fingers crossed for the likes of Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, and Sigourney Weaver, as well as director Ivan Reitman.

But it’s not going to be the full cast. Harold Ramis sadly passed away in 2014, while Rick Moranis hasn’t appeared in any Ghostbusters-related property since 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, with his likeness not even appearing in the 2009 Ghostbusters video game, a canonical sequel to the events of the first two movies. Getting Moranis back would be quite the coup and speaks to the hype Gad is trying to build.

If you’ve seen his Lord of the Rings reunion, you have a taste of what to expect: anecdotes, stories, and a nice long trip down memory lane filled with some the franchise’s biggest actors. Let’s hope the Ghostbusters crew ain’t afraid of no Zoom calls – this could be fantastic.