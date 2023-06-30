Get this HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3060 for well under $1,000

While Prime Day is still more than a week away, many retailers have been getting on the action early with Best Buy today offering one of the cheapest deals we've seen for an RTX 3060 gaming PC in quite some time. In fact, this is the first time we've seen this particular model drop under $1,000.

Head over to Best Buy and you can find an HP Omen with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $949.99. This represents a saving of $350 (26%), down from its typical MSRP of $1,299.99. The specs are something special as well for the cost, including an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, 16GB DDR5 Memory, 1TB SSD, and Windows 11. If that wasn't enough, you also get one month of Xbox Game Pass thrown in for free so you can test out your new PC in style.

We're expecting plenty of top deals over the coming weeks

Today's best gaming PC deal

HP Omen | $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - At well under a grand, this HP Omen is an absolute steal considering the specs. That 26% discount should be taken advantage of and might not even be bettered come Prime Day. You also get one month of Xbox Game Pass thrown in.

Features: Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB SSD, Windows 11, White



Alternatively, there is an HP Omen with an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card available for $1,299.99 from the manufacturer directly. This is a big $500 saving and gives you a step up in power. For further offers, check below:

