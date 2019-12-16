Get ready for Christmas with these cheap Nintendo Switch SD card deals

If you've quickly filled up the memory on your Nintendo Switch moments after buying it (and with only 32GB of storage in the console, that's not surprising), then chances are you're looking for a cheap SD card deal to boost the capacity. And right now, just in time for Christmas, Amazon is selling some of the cards for reduced prices. Our pick of the bunch is the officially licensed Nintendo Switch 128GB SD card for £27.97 on Amazon. This offers a good saving of £13 and the value it offers is solid.

The other variants of the officially licensed cards are at decent prices too, and we've covered them below. There's nothing quite like that warm, fuzzy feeling from getting your hands on an official Nintendo-branded product, but the 'regular' cards are at great impulse-purchase prices too.

But, I mean, look at the cutesy mushroom! D’aww. Just pop it in your console and you’ll have quadruple the space – for under £20. With all this year's great releases such as Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi's Mansion 3, as well as Animal Crossing Switch just on the horizon, it’s a perfect time to have some extra leeway for your console.

UK prices

If you want to max out your storage and take a belt and bracers approach to your capacity, the 256GB option is a great card. Fair warning: it’s pretty adorable, featuring Mario’s iconic invincibility star.

And there's even a Zelda-themed 64GB SD card. Honestly? This is my favourite design. Down to just 15 pounds (ish)!

If you're not bothered about the branding then there are some great prices on the normal cards. The best price right now is the 128GB card going for £12.95.

US prices

If you're in the US, the prices aren't quite as blistering, but there is value to be had, particularly at Best Buy. The 128GB card offers the best bang for buck right now:

The SD cards are easily one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories given the console's rather lean built-in storage. However, don't forget to get one of the best cases for Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch charger to help beef out your Switch setup.

In order to get best setup for the Christmas break, why not peruse the best gaming TVs money can buy right now to get the best display.