Get Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West for AU$70 in Amazon's Gaming Week sale

Amazon Australia is running a Gaming Week sale starting from today, and it's a decent opportunity to grab some cheap games between now and Black Friday. The range on offer isn't quite as impressive as we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2022, but given how expensive everything is at the moment, it's good to see something going cheap.
First-party PS5 games are among the highlights, in particular a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for AU$70 (opens in new tab). That's about the lowest we've seen it, though it's been available for AU$79 before. Likewise, another 2022 first-party Sony game is discounted in the form of Gran Turismo 7 (opens in new tab), which is AU$70, down from AU$124.95.
Here's a list of the PS5 highlights:
PlayStation games discounted on Amazon
Amazon has quite a few highlights for PS5 owners, including one of the best prices we've seen for Ratchet & Clank to date. Here's the picks:
Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$70 (opens in new tab)
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$70 (opens in new tab)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$79 (opens in new tab)
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$79 (opens in new tab)
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$109.95 AU$69 (opens in new tab)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$69 (opens in new tab)
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$79.95 AU$42 (opens in new tab)
There's also a smattering of third-party PS5 discounts, such as Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for AU$28.45 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$40) and The Quarry for AU$68.95 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$109.95).
Most of these prices were equalled or slightly bettered during Amazon Prime Day, with the exception of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. Still, with a lot of things increasing in price (including the PS5 itself!) bargains are always welcome, and Black Friday sure does feel like a long way away.
Don't have a PS5 yet? Keep an eye on our regularly updated guides to PS5 stock updates (opens in new tab) in Australia.