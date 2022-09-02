Get Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West for AU$70 in Amazon's Gaming Week sale

Amazon Australia is running a Gaming Week sale starting from today, and it's a decent opportunity to grab some cheap games between now and Black Friday. The range on offer isn't quite as impressive as we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2022, but given how expensive everything is at the moment, it's good to see something going cheap.

First-party PS5 games are among the highlights, in particular a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for AU$70 (opens in new tab). That's about the lowest we've seen it, though it's been available for AU$79 before. Likewise, another 2022 first-party Sony game is discounted in the form of Gran Turismo 7 (opens in new tab), which is AU$70, down from AU$124.95.

Here's a list of the PS5 highlights:

There's also a smattering of third-party PS5 discounts, such as Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for AU$28.45 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$40) and The Quarry for AU$68.95 (opens in new tab) (down from AU$109.95).

Most of these prices were equalled or slightly bettered during Amazon Prime Day, with the exception of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. Still, with a lot of things increasing in price (including the PS5 itself!) bargains are always welcome, and Black Friday sure does feel like a long way away.

Don't have a PS5 yet? Keep an eye on our regularly updated guides to PS5 stock updates (opens in new tab) in Australia.