Get $50 off one of our favorite keyboards for gaming - the Razer BlackWidow Elite

It's been a good few days if you want Razer goodies. After a sale that saved you up to 50% on accessories like the Razer DeathAdder Elite (arguably the best gaming mouse out there, by the way), they're at it again with a hefty $50 off the excellent Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard. It's now just $120 on Amazon instead of $170 - that's a discount of 26%. You'll need to hurry, though. The deal ends at midnight Pacific Time.

As you'll no doubt have guessed, this Elite model is a step above the standard BlackWidow plank. For starters, it comes with dedicated media controls, a volume dial, and a soft wrist rest where the cheaper alternative doesn't. Elsewhere, it packs the ever-essential USB passthrough. That's a godsend if you want to avoid cable spaghetti all over your desk. However, the real selling points lie under the hood. You see, the BlackWidow Elite features Yellow Mechanical Switches. These are advertised as Razer's fastest, and the technology "beats competitor, legacy 'speed' keys in actuation distance by up to 20%, requiring 45 G of force; ideal for fast-paced gaming requiring high-speed key presses". As such, this is a good choice for everything from Apex Legends to the brand-new Control . It even features on our guide to the best gaming keyboards .

