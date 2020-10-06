Get Apple Airpods for $30 or $40 off on Amazon

Apple Airpods are a fantastic iPhone accessory that allow you to wirelessly listen to music, talk on the phone, and quickly access Siri without touching your phone at all. The ubiquitous little guys are rather expensive, however, and aren't often on sale.

But now they are, and it's not even Amazon Prime Day yet. Snag either the Apple Airpods with a wired charging case for $129 (normally $159) or Apple Airpods with a wireless charging case for $159.99 (normally $199) on Amazon right now. The former is currently at its lowest price since last Black Friday, so I'd hop on this deal ASAP if you can.

Get them while supplies (and this deal) lasts.

For clarification, the Airpods with the wired charging case are the OG model of Airpods that offer five hours of battery life on one charge and 24 total hours of battery life when using the charging case - which must be recharged using the lightning port to USB cable that comes standard with Apple products.

The wireless charging case Airpods have all the abilities of the OG model, but with a new chip that offers 50% more talk time and the ability to be used with a Qi-certified charging mat. There's a handy LED light on the front that will let you know your Airpods are charging. .

Apple Airpods with charging case (wired)

