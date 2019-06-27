Get an insane $1,200 off this LG OLED 65C9PUA 4K TV - but only for 3 days

NewEgg Flash has declared war on our wallets ahead of Amazon Prime Day; it has slashed the price of the LG OLED65C9PUA Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV by $1,200, bringing it down to a much more palatable $2299. That’s not bad for a brand-new 2019 model, especially one that’s arguably one of the best gaming TVs around. You don’t have long to make the most of this bargain, though. The deal is only valid for 3 days and counting (it’ll have finished by Sunday 30 June).

As well as being a whopping 65”, this 4K OLED panel offers HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support, image enhancement via α9 Gen 2 AI, and built-in Alexa/Google Assistant functionality so your TV can talk back at you. It’s also mad-thin - you could practically get a paper-cut from this thing. However, the specs that caught our eye the most would be “8.3 million individually lit pixels” for deeper black shades. Sweet. This is probably going to be one of the hotter savings before Amazon Prime Day game deals kick off, so be sure not to miss it.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.