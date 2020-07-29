Get an exclusive Fortnite pickaxe if you complete the Marvel's Avengers beta

Marvel's Avengers beta players will get an exclusive Hulk Hands pickaxe in Fortnite for completing the entire beta, which will be available on both Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

The July War Table stream announced Marvel's Avengers beta details, including specific dates when the beta will run, and what it will include. The beta will have part of the single-player story campaign, including the 25-minute long opening Golden Gate bridge sequence, which acts as a nice learning level for all the Avengers' abilities. After the prologue, you'll be able to to play through two single-player missions featuring Hulk and Ms. Marvel, including one set in the PNW. Complete the single-player content to open up co-op activities including HARM Rooms, Warzones and Dropzones, which can take anywhere from ten minutes to two hours.

The Marvel's Avengers beta schedule is as follows:

August 7-9: PS4 pre-order beta

August 14-16: PS4 open beta

August 14-16: Xbox One pre-order beta

August 21-23: Open beta on PS4 and Xbox One

To get your hands on the Hulk Hands and the bonus Hulkbuster style, you'll need to complete three HARM challenges, and make sure your Epic and Square Enix accounts are linked.

If you can't join the beta, you'll be able to buy the Hulk Smashers Pickaxe and Hulkbuster style in the Fortnite shop at a later date, but playing a free beta for free items seems pretty ideal, no?

Hawkeye is coming to Marvel's Avengers post launch.