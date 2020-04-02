Get a week of free Disney Plus and watch Onward this Friday, not to mention Frozen 2 in the US

How does a week of free Disney Plus sound? If you're stuck for things to do while trapped inside, you may be happy to hear that it's possible to watch as much of the streaming service as you like for seven days, all at no cost to you. Considering the state of the world right now, that's not a bad shout - particularly because Onward is arriving on Disney Plus this Friday .

Disney Plus free trial: Get seven days of free Disney Plus here

So, why are we getting a week of free Disney Plus? As a way of encouraging viewers to check out their new service, the House of Mouse is letting you sign up and watch free of charge for seven days. If you're in the US, that means you can binge the entirety of The Mandalorian and still have time left over to stream Frozen 2 a few months ahead of time . Get it now and you'll also be able to watch Onward early when it lands on Disney Plus at the end of the week. Meanwhile, those in the UK can catch up with 30 seasons of The Simpsons and all the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars they can stomach (Frozen 2 will be arriving on their version of Disney Plus in July, but there's no word about Onward yet - here's hoping it'll land this Friday as a result).

The thing to keep in mind here is the fact that you have to sign up first before you get your free seven days. And if you don't cancel once those are over? You'll be charged for your first month ($6.99 / £5.99, depending on where in the world you are). As such, don't be fooled into thinking it's free forever. Just make the most of it while you can, and then cancel on the seventh day if it's not for you!

If you want more info on how to cancel, don't forget to check out our guide to the Disney Plus free trial . And if you'd like to continue with your subscription? We've got everything you need to know on this page of Disney Plus bundles .

Free Disney Plus

Seven-day Disney Plus free trial

You can get your hands on seven days of Disney Plus, the new streaming service, for free with this offer. It's certainly worth considering; there are hundreds of hours of entertainment waiting for you. Just remember to cancel on the seventh day to avoid being charged! Or keep it going and enjoy the service's content and low monthly fees.

View Deal

Want a better screen to watch Disney Plus on? Don't forget to check out the best gaming TVs.