Get a cheap Samsung S10 deal with the phone down to its lowest ever price - ends today

If you're after a cheap Samsung S10 deal to get one of the best android handsets going, then this deal might well be for you. Right now, you can get the S10 Plus variant of the phone - the largest and best pound-for-pound version - for just $699 right now at Amazon. This deal is only for today however, and will end at Midnight Pacific time tonight.

For those looking to their handset for mobile games, the S10+ ranks in the top three of our picks of the best gaming phones you can buy right now. And the reason for that is twofold (in terms of headline features, anyway): it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED. Therefore, it wonderfully combines beauty in display with serious mobile horsepower. The screen will give you vibrant visuals and the blackest of blacks when tackling any media, so you won't miss a thing no matter whether you're playing Fortnite, Elder Scrolls: Blades or Fallout Shelter. There are a few non-gaming perks to this upgrade, too - it's got Wireless Powershare functionality, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 12MP main, telephoto, and ultra wide lens, and 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. That makes it a must-have if you're set on a Samsung device: it packs all the right features into a quality - and large - handset.

This is the 128GB version and the phone also brings multiple cameras to the party: a 12MP standard lens; a 16MP ultra wide; a 12MP telephoto; and a 10MP and a 8MP front camera. Impressive.

Even though new models of phones keep coming out every year, you can have increasing, well-founded confidence that a flagship model now will not become obsolete in a year or two. These phones are quality and will last you a long time.

