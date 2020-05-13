Getting a cheap external hard drive is a wise move at the best of times. But when you can get one for a bargain, that's compatible with your console and your PC, or one that can boost the memory retrieval in your gaming rig (AND is ideal for backing up all your data in this strange cross-gen period), then it's as close to a no-brainer as it gets. And that's where Best Buy's hard drive sale comes in: there's an enormous range of storage solutions available at discounted prices, ranging from 'pen' drives to external storage behemoths, and internal SSD options too.

While it's a pretty saturated market, we really like and encourage you to consider Western Digital (WD) models - they're generally the best options out there. Because of that, we've highlighted a few WD standouts from the sale.

First is our favorite for consoles, but one that's an excellent all-rounder no matter what you need external storage for. The My Passport hard drives are excellent if you like to keep a lot of games live and accessible at all times, and this variant, clocking in at a massive 5TB capacity, is a mighty bit of extra storage that'll be reliable, speedy, and exceptionally useful. It's down to $95.99 right now.

Meanwhile, the WD_Black Game Drive is a thing of monstrous beauty, in a way. It's got a great, cool design that is also robust and strong so is perfect for a portable game drive. Its 4TB capacity should sort you out well too. It's down to $109.99 right now in the sale.

And for those looking for an internal storage boost, then a WD_Black SN750 SSD is going to be perfect for you. These are some of the best in the business, and while it's not the PCIe 4.0 monster variant, this is a very, very good option for those looking for an SSD boost to their system for less than, or around, the $100 mark. it's yours for $99.99 right now.

Now more than ever is the perfect time to get an external hard drive as this generation of consoles reaches its absolute peak of library size. Plus, life is way too short to be looking at loading and update screens all the time, so get this drive into your life so everything is readily at hand.

Western Digital My Passport 5TB External HDD | $95.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

Western Digital WD_Black Game Drive 4TB External HDD | $104.99 at Best Buy

Western Digital WD_Black SN750 500GB Internal SSD | $99.99 at Best Buy

The 5TB version of the My Passport hard drive at this price offers incredible bang for buck value - and with its pacey speeds and epic reliability, it'll easily outlast the remainder of this console generation and should give you a boost for when the PS5 and Xbox Series X come around.

