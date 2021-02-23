Genuine cheap gaming laptop deals at Dell right now - save more than $600

Genuinely great cheap gaming offer alert! Among its current gaming PC and laptop deals, there are two absolutely cracking cheap gaming laptop deals over at Dell: a Dell G5 with a 1650 Ti graphics card for just $636.99 and a massive $673 saving on a more premium Alienware beast. With savings such as these across Dell's current gaming machine sale, it's worth a look - it'll liven up the winter and prove a great purchase for work and play this year.

While RTX 3070 laptops, RTX 3080 laptops, and RTX 3060 laptops are likely to steal the major limelight in these early months of 2021, the cheaper gaming laptop market is thriving and well worth a look. They are particularly good fits for anyone looking for something that can be a go-to home and work machine that can competently play games too while offering some premium quality. And both our recommendations today tick those boxes, and offer great prices, making for genuinely good deals!

The first deal is the very definition of a cheap gaming laptop offer. From Dell's own G-series, this is one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen of late: a Dell G5 15 model with an i5-10300H processor, a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD that can be yours for just $636.99. It really is a value-busting offer given the performance the laptop will offer and the low price of admission. Hurry though - this is a time-limited deal and loads of its allocation has already been snapped up.

For those looking to step into Dell's premium gaming territory and that of its Alienware machines, then there is something here that is a bit more expensive but still classifies as a cheap deal on a gaming laptop - everything's relative after all. You can save a massive $673 on an Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop that sports a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and get it for $1,126.99. This is an awesome price for one of the best gaming laptops in the world right now. If you need a quality machine right now for around the four-figure mark, then this is a tasty proposition.

These are both cracking deals, but we wouldn't expect them to hang around forever!

Cheap gaming laptop deals today

Dell G5 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1650 Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $910 $636.99 at Dell

The G-series laptops in Dell's own gaming range are underrated machines and this 1650 Ti-powered one is a great machine for work and play in the year 2021. At this price, it's an absolute bargain too. And if you want to up the ante on the processor, you can go for this variant which features a 10th-gen i7 CPU and has $260 off.

View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,800 $1,126.99 at Dell

Jump into Dell's Alienware gaming range for a more premium machine and get a 1660 Ti-powered laptop with more than $670 off - a ridiculous price that negates the usual Alienware premium that's added to prices.

View Deal

You'll be wanting some great peripherals to go with your new laptop so check out the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming monitor. They'll get you set up in no time.