Genshin Impact Kazuha bug lets the swordsman attack faster than light

A bizarre Genshin Impact bug lets the new five-star character Kaedehara Kazuha attack faster than the most overpowered anime samurai you can think of.

Reddit user Leiken_7 shared a clip of the bug in action. Simply put, this bug loops the last attack in Kazuha's normal attack chain. Ordinarily, this attack just does a quick flurry of hits, but with this bug in the mix, it does endless hits. Even on an Anemo character like Kazuha, this lets you pump out so much physical damage that you can shred world bosses like the new robot samurai Maguu Kenki in an instant – and presumably deal extra damage with Jojo's Bizarre Adventure sound effects added in.

Reputable Genshin Impact tester IWinToLose Gaming spotted Leiken's clip and shared some old footage of Albedo, who was released way back in Genshin Impact update 1.2, pulling off a similar glitch. Albedo was always positioned as a pure off-field support character, whereas Kazuha is much more active – especially at higher constellations – so players naturally didn't use Albedo's normal attacks as frequently. Even so, this bug seems to be rare even when playing Kazuha.

"Just wanted to add that I didn't mess with the game in any way, it just randomly happened I assume because I was spamming the attack button during the last attack of his combo," Leiken explained in a Reddit comment. "But I played with Kazuha solo since I got him five hours ago and it only happened [30-ish minutes] ago."

The final move in Kazuha's normal attack sequence is unique in that it technically works more like a projectile than a sword swing. The flurry of hits can track moving or airborne enemies, and I suspect that property has something to do with this bug, though that's just a guess. Whatever's causing it, this is the most entertaining and overpowered bug since Ganyu became a full-auto cryo rocket launcher .