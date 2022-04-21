Genshin Impact follow-up Honkai: Star Rail debuts new character ahead of launch

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has introduced March 7th, one of the characters from its upcoming tactical RPG Honkai: Star Rail.

Debuted in a new trailer , March 7th is an adorable pink-haired girl who carries a camera around with her wherever she goes. In her words: "I'm gonna take pictures of everything that's new to me. That way I won't forget about them." According to the character’s reveal trailer, it looks like March 7th may have lost her memories, so it makes total sense as to why she’d feel the need to take constant keepsakes along her journey.

The rest of the trailer shows the character taking photos and demonstrating a few attacks, including one with a bow and arrow and bunny-shaped ammo, to take out a group of enemies. During one scene, she also appears to have some kind of flashback about her mysterious past too. You can watch the full English trailer below.

If you feel like you recognize March 7th’s voice, that may be because you’ve heard it in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The character’s voice actor Andi Gibson previously lent their voice to Impa from the two Nintendo games.

March 7th is the first Honkai: Star Rail character to receive this introduction so far but a quick look at the game’s website reveals three more characters called Dan Heng, Himeko, and Welt that, we’re guessing, will get similar treatment before the game fully launches.

If you didn’t know, Honkai: Star Rail will be the first game developed by miHoYo since the release of the super successful Genshin Impact back in 2020. Honkai: Star Rail was first announced in October 2021 and has since had a few beta tests . The upcoming free-to-play tactical RPG is the fourth installment of the Honkai series and doesn’t have a full release date just yet.