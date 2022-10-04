Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings locations

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings are part of the Of Ballads and Brews event. During the Fecund Hamper quest, you need to find a total of 24 Fecund Blessing locations around the city of Mondstadt. Finding these locations is rewarded with a variety of level-up materials and Serenitea Pot furniture.

Unfortunately, all you get is some vague hints. If you need some help finding the right Fecund Blessing locations, use the descriptions and maps below.

How to start Fecund Hamper

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

To unlock the Fecund Blessings event challenge, you need to go through a series of quests. First, open the event page and start the Sounds From Afar quest. After going through the cutscenes in Mondstadt, you need to follow the Electro trail in Wolvendom (use your Elemental Vision). You will then return to Mondstadt, where you have to use the in-game timer to skip two days. The next objective takes you to Springvale, where the Of Ballads and Brews festival starts.

After speaking to Venti in Springvale, you can start the Fecund Hamper quest by talking to Annette, who’s standing nearby. This will unlock the Fecund Blessings challenge.

How to find Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Fecund Blessings are hidden around Mondstadt and Springvale during the Of Ballads and Brews event. They’re divided over three groups: When the Music Sounds, The Feast in Full Swing, and The Afterparty. The first two are already available, and the last group will be unlocked on October 5.

The Fecund Blessings each have a number. If you click on one of them in the event menu, you will receive a hint that points you in the right direction. For example, it may tell you that the Fecund Blessing is ‘near the stage at the Wine Market’. If you get close enough, a location marker pops up on the mini map.

To make it easier to find them, find our Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings location maps below.

Fecund Blessings When the Music Sounds locations

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Behind the stage. Next to the small pond. Next to the house on the high cliff. Behind The Cat’s Tail tavern. Next to the Anemo Archon’s statue. Behind the Angel’s Share tavern. On top of the Favonius Cathedral. Climb it from the outside. In the small training square, next to Ellin.

Fecund Blessings locations: The Feast in Full Swing

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Behind Marjorie’s shop. On the terrace next to the Goth Hotel. On top of the windmill. Next to the water. Next to the northern city gate, just inside the walls. Inside the library in the Knights of Favonius headquarters. After entering the building, it’s the second door on the right. Southwest of the Statue of the Seven in Starfell Lake. Near the beach, next to some old stones.

And that’s every Fecund Blessing location for now. Enjoy your festival gifts!