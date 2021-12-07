Genshin Impact Bantan Sango Case Files and the Warrior Dog event

A new Genshin Impact Bantan Sango Case Files Warrior Dog event will team you up with the Adventurer’s Guild to deal with some mysterious animal disappearances. It’s up to you, the Traveler, to get them back. The Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Genshin Impact event starts on December 7 and ends on December 20. If you’re looking for some tips, here’s how to use the Ubiquity Net Gadget and complete the Hiding Spot challenges.

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog requirements

(Image credit: miHoYo)

This Warrior Dog event has higher entry requirements compared to the previous Shadows Amidst Snowstorms challenges. As it takes place in the Inazuma region, you need to have an Adventure Rank of at least 30.

Furthermore, you need to have completed ‘The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’ Archon Quest. Note that this is only the first part of the Inazuma storyline though (Act 1). Playing the main story up until the start of Act 2 ‘Stillness , the Sublimation of Shadow’ is enough.

How to start Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event in Genshin Impact (Image: © miHoYo) As usual, this event starts with an introductory quest. Unlike most though, it won’t take long to complete; just talk to Katheryne at the Adventurer’s Guild in Inazuma City, and then talk to some other NPC’s. After that, all you need to do is go to the indicated location on the mini map and start the first event stage: Mystery of the Black Shadow. There will be a total of four stages, consisting of ‘Hiding Spot’ and ‘Den of Thieves’ challenges. You’ll need the Ubiquity Net Gadget to complete each stage.

How to use the Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact Ubiquity Net is a new and event-exclusive Gadget. Although it disappears from your inventory after the event ends, it will be re-introduced through a World Quest later on.

For now, you just need it to capture the ‘little animals’ in the Bantan Sango Case Files event challenges. Here’s how to use the Ubiquity Net Gadget:

Open your inventory and go to the Gadget tab to equip.

and go to the Gadget tab to equip. Press ‘Z’ to activate it, then press ‘E’ (Elemental Skill) to actually use it. Note that it’s only active for a few seconds, after which you’ll get your normal Elemental Skill back.

then press ‘E’ (Elemental Skill) to actually use it. Note that it’s only active for a few seconds, after which you’ll get your normal Elemental Skill back. It’s best to hold the Elemental Skill button instead of pressing it. While holding, you can aim at the little animal and make sure you cast the Ubiquity Net in the right spot.

Furthermore, the Ubiquity Net has a bit of range. It’s wise to test this before starting the challenges.

Hiding Spot challenge: rescue little animals in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The first Bantan Sango event challenge is called ‘Hiding Spot’. As the name suggests, it’s a stealth challenge. Your task is to find and rescue the little animals in the yellow area, without being discovered by the patrolling Canine Bunshin (yes, the dogs).

You’ll see a red field of sight surrounding the Canine Bunshin. Avoid these areas, or they’ll attack you. You can hide behind wooden structures or activate the mechanisms to create distractions or smoke screens.

Genshin Impact Hiding Spot challenge tips

If a Canine Bunshin sees you, you can’t rescue the little animals. So even if you dodge their attacks, you can’t complete this challenge without stealth. It’s often possible to glide towards the little animals without the Canine Bunshin noticing you. Check for nearby cliffs! Don’t think you’re safe by landing behind the Canine Bunshin. If you’re inside the red zone, they will still see you. The smoke screens are especially handy. The dogs won’t see you even if you’re nearby. Your go-to order is to get near the little animal, activate the smoke, press ‘Z’ and then hold ‘E’.

Den of Thieves challenge: rescue little animals in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The objective is the same: rescue the little animals. However, the Den of Thieves challenge is more straightforward. You’ll find several animal cages guarded by a number of enemies (no dogs). Simply defeat them as you normally would, and open the cages.

And that’s it. Good luck avoiding the Canine Bunshin!

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact fishing spots | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact Aloy character | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact Crossplay