Here are the Genshin Impact 4.6 codes from the livestream

The Genshin Impact 4.6 codes are here, and that means various freebies alongside the usual excitement-building reveals of what content is coming next and what new and returning characters you'll be wishing for when the banner comes.

Here, though, we're all about the Genshin Impact codes. If you're new, they provide a significant boost to your travels as they provide things like Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Adventurer's Experience, and more. A word to the wise, though – they expire after 24 hours, so you'll want to take advantage sooner rather than later.

That's where we come in. As a long-standing tradition, the Genshin Impact developers will share several codes randomly throughout its reveal streams, this latest one focusing on the 4.6 update. You could scribble them down while watching, though if you blink you may miss one. As such, we're listing them below for you.

Genshin Impact 4.6 codes from the livestream

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore EAKA5BU9HHRM - 100 Primogems, five Hero’s Wit

100 Primogems, five Hero’s Wit 9B3AMTCQZYQ9 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

If you're wondering how to redeem those new Genshin Impact codes, we recommend one of two methods. The first involves launching the game, opening the in-game menu, selecting 'settings,' then 'account,' and, finally, choosing 'redeem now' before entering the code. Once that's done, head to your in-game mailbox and enjoy.

The second and likely easier option requires going to the Mihoyo code site, logging in, and pasting a code into the box before selecting 'redeem.' Like before, you'll want to head to the in-game mailbox to get your goodies.

After almost 2 years, Genshin Impact confirms Arlecchino for update 4.6 in one of the open-world RPG's most-anticipated reveals ever.