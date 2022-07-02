Genshin Impact 2.8 update teases Sumeru and confirms new banners

Genshin Impact 2.8, "Summer Fantasia", will release on July 13, 2022.

The news was revealed during today's program preview, which also gave us a brief glimpse of Sumeru, showing off the new location's stunning environments, encompassing mountains, desert, rainforests, and gorgeous blossoms.

But why hear about me describe it when you can see it for yourself? Here's the teaser, hot off the presses:

"The height of summer is a wonderful time of the year, and there are always many strange, interesting events taking place," Hoyoverse teases in the description of the reveal trailer. "A cursed blade of unknown origin, a mysterious unsolved case, and the familiar but not too familiar islands far at sea…

"'O seasoned warriors, fear not the depths of despair and death borne from chaos!' 'For the Prinzessin, holiest of sovereigns of the kingdom where the night is sacred, will therefore declare the verdict of victory'.

"And so, everyone followed the path of their destiny, ready to take on unknown encounters and challenges," it concludes.

We also learned more about the Summertime Odyssey event, which will feature Fischl, who looks to be getting a new outfit alongside Diluc, whose new threads include "new idle animation, effects, and backstory".

As for banners? We'll see Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya make a return, alongside the debut of Shikanoin Heizou. Kazuha, Klee, and Heizou will be available the moment the update arrives, but we'll have to wait until part two of the 2.8 update for Yoimiya.

As a featured four-star character, Heizou is a secondary character for Kazuha and Klee's banners Leaves in the Wind and Sparkling Steps.

【Ver.2.8イベント祈願予告】第1期★5「楓原万葉」イベント祈願「辻風に舞う落葉」★5「クレー」イベント祈願「フレアの訪れ」第2期★5「宵宮」イベント祈願「天の川に咲きし大輪」#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 pic.twitter.com/f8gkiSndyTJuly 2, 2022 See more

Did you know that Kazuha is at the top of our list of the best Genshin Impact characters? As Austin previously summarized for us, Kazuha is a safe character to Wish for as he can be slotted into - and improve - almost any elemental team. With Inazuma seemingly on its way out given the rise of Genshin Impact update 3.0 leaks, we may not see him again for quite some time... so if you're keen, you may need to dip into your Primogems savings for this one.

Genshin Impact is free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile, with a Nintendo Switch version on the way.