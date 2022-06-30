Genshin Impact 2.8 livestreams promises "juicy details" this weekend

Mihoyo is hosting two special Genshin Impact 2.8 livestreams later this week.

The developer has revealed on social media that the first Genshin Impact stream will take place on July 2 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST, whereas the second livestream happens on the same day at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

When it's time for the special broadcasts to begin, you can head over to the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel to view the presentation in full. This will actually be the first time we've received any concrete details of the 2.8 update for the ongoing game, so we could well see new features like characters, gameplay adjustments, or perhaps even a release date for the update.

If it doesn't feel like that long since the 2.7 update Genshin Impact launched, that's because it isn't. After an original delay pushing the broadcast for the update back, the last update for miHoYo's game launched late last month on May 31, bringing in new characters and gameplay details like always. Considering this, the time between the 2.7 and 2.8 updates for Genshin Impact could be reduced.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding the big 3.0 update for Genshin Impact are persisting. After leakers claimed the update would be going into beta earlier this month, details surrounding the 3.0 update surfaced online earlier this week, but they're so dicey that some leakers won't even touch them. We could be waiting a fair while to find out just how accurate these leaked details are.

Elsewhere, fan-made Genshin Impact films are so good, they're getting their own film festival.