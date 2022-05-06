Genshin Impact 2.7 release date, rewards and everything we know

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 has been delayed. It started with release date rumours, but now we know for certain. Luckily, miHoYo will add a third phase to Genshin 2.6 (meaning more time to get Ayaka), and they’ll hand out some pretty generous compensation rewards too.

If you want to know more about the Genshin Impact 2.7 release date, rewards, or additional events, here’s everything we know.

Both the Genshin Impact 2.7 update and the 2.7 livestream have been postponed. The delay has been confirmed by miHoYo, but they haven’t announced a new release date yet. There’s a good chance we’ll still get to see a livestream (plus livestream codes for Primogems), at a later time.

Word around the internet is that the new 2.7 release date is on June 8, which would be four weeks after the initial release date on May 11. This is likely based on the end date of Version 2.6 Phase 3 (more on that below), which is on June 7.

Given the fact that miHoYo is issuing weekly compensation rewards without mentioning a livestream date yet, it’s best not to expect Version 2.7 before the end of May at the very least.

Why is Genshin Impact 2.7 delayed?

In case you’re wondering, miHoYo didn’t give a reason for the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay. However, it is commonly believed that the delay is due to COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai. At the time of writing, a hard lockdown is still in place.

Genshin Impact 2.7 issue compensation rewards

Genshin Impact’s developer miHoYo has promised a weekly compensation reward. For every additional week it takes to get to Version 2.7, players will receive the following items:

400 Primogems

Fragile Resin x1: used to obtain double rewards from Dungeons and Ley Line challenges.

used to obtain double rewards from Dungeons and Ley Line challenges. Hero’s Wit x7: character level-up material.

character level-up material. Mystic Enhancement Ore x16: weapon level-up material.

weapon level-up material. 120,000 Mora

You can collect the rewards from the in-game mail system. However, only players who reached Adventure Rank five by May 11 are eligible for the reward. If the period between the last compensation reward and the 2.7 release is less than one week, the amount of rewards will be adjusted accordingly.

Important to keep in mind: you have to claim the compensation reward before Version 2.7 goes live!

Genshin Impact 2.6 extra events

While waiting for Version 2.7, you can participate in two additional events as part of “Genshin Impact 2.6: Phase 3”. The current banners will stay in place. Here’s an overview:

Ayaka’s Wish banner and the Weapon banner will stick around a bit longer, probably until the end of Version 2.6.

will stick around a bit longer, probably until the end of Version 2.6. The same goes for the Test Run event featuring Ayaka, Razor, Sayu, and Rosaria.

featuring Ayaka, Razor, Sayu, and Rosaria. New event: Spices From the West. It’s a cooking event that will take place between May 14 and June 7.

It’s a cooking event that will take place between May 14 and June 7. New event: Overflowing Mastery. You can receive double the rewards from Talent-Material Dungeons up to three times a day. This event starts on May 22 and ends on May 29.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 2.7?

Since there’s hasn’t been a 2.7 livestream, we don’t know much about the upcoming Genshin Impact update. However, it’s highly likely that the characters announced several weeks ago, Kuki Shinobu and Yelan, will be part of the new update.

Bottom line: we’ll have to be patient in the coming weeks… But hey, those weekly 400 Primogems are pretty sweet, aren’t they?

