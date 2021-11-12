Genshin Impact 2.3 update adds two new characters and story beats later this month

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update has been detailed, with a release date set for later this month.

Earlier today on November 12, a brand new trailer premiered for Genshin Impact's 2.3 update, which you can check out via the game's official YouTube channel. The trailer reveals the release date of November 24 for the new update going live on all platforms, and it'll be titled "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms," taking place in the frigid region of Dragonspire.

One of the big new additions with the update is Gorou, dubbed the "Canine Warrior." Whereas Gorou is armed with a bow for some long-range combat, Arataki Itto likes to get right up close and personal with enemies. Although the two have varying play styles, it looks as though they'll both be Earth-based elemental fighters with various flashy abilities.

As ever with new Genshin Impact updates, the overall story of miHoYo's game soldiers on. This time, Gorou and Arataki will be venturing into the freezing cold Dragonspire region, and in the new trailer for the update, we can see the likes of Amber and Eula accompanying them, as well as the ever-reliable Paimon. Finally, it looks like there'll be brand new trials to take on in the new update, as well as something revolving around constructing our own snowmen with scavenged items and materials.

